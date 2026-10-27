Allen Iverson goes all-in on Sixers with LeBron James leading the charge

Few teams have generated more early-season buzz than the Philadelphia 76ers. Fueled by a red-hot start to the 2026–27 campaign alongside LeBron James, championship talk is already swirling in Philadelphia, and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson is fully buying into the hype.

When asked by Jeff Skversky about James potentially snapping the franchise’s Finals drought dating back to 2001, Iverson didn’t hesitate: “Do I think? I know for a fact, it’s going to happen!” The Sixers legend doubled down, telling the city to clear Broad Street for a championship parade come June.

“I’m confident in the ability of the guys that we have on the roster, I’m confident in our coaching staff, all the people that we have in place to make this thing go,” Iverson told Skversky. “And the most important, we have the best fans in the world, we are going to have a parade. I promise you that!”

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Through just four games, James has already added to his historic milestone collection in a Sixers uniform. With no definitive timeline on his retirement, anticipation continues to build around what else the 24-year veteran can achieve in Philadelphia.

LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Can LeBron and the Sixers actually capture a championship this season?

James is navigating the twilight of his career, while Joel Embiid’s postseason resume has frequently been compromised by recurring lower-body injuries. If head coach Nick Nurse can strike the right balance with their regular-season workloads and guide both stars into the playoffs at full strength, Philadelphia’s top-end talent delivers a ceiling capable of taking down any opponent in a seven-game series.

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Stylistically, the pairing creates a lethal half-court engine alongside Tyrese Maxey’s explosive perimeter play. James’ elite floor mapping and transition playmaking resolve Philadelphia’s long-standing shot-creation voids in late-game situations, freeing Embiid to punish teams inside without shouldering the burden of running the offense from the elbow.

The primary obstacle between Philadelphia and the Larry O’Brien Trophy remains roster depth and defensive resilience against younger, high-tempo contenders. Top-heavy rotations consistently risk exposure along the wing, lack dependable rim-protection insurance behind Embiid, and struggle with point-of-attack defense against relentless perimeter attacks like the New York Knicks or the West’s elite.

Sixers by the numbers: 2026–27 regular season

Philadelphia enters the week at 3–1, anchored by a suffocating 102.5 defensive rating and a +3.0 net scoring margin (110.0 points per game to 107.0 allowed). While the defense has set the standard, the half-court offense remains an early work in progress, with the team converting just 42.0% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc.

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Individually, Maxey sets the tone with a team-leading 28.8 points per game, complemented by Embiid’s steady interior production (21.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists). James has settled into a high-leverage orchestrator role (16.3 points, 7.0 boards, 5.7 assists, and 2.0 steals), while Jaylen Brown chips in 20.8 points to round out Sixers‘ four-pronged offensive core.

Key takeaways

Allen Iverson predicted LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers will win the NBA championship.

LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers will win the NBA championship. Philadelphia holds a 3–1 record with a 102.5 defensive rating this season.

with a 102.5 defensive rating this season. Tyrese Maxey leads the Philadelphia 76ers with 28.8 points per game.