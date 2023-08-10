The lead up to the 2023 NBA Draft didn’t have any suspense as to who was going to be the first pick. All the hype was aimed at the Lottery, because Victor Wembanyama was destined to be the top choice in a potentially league-changing rookie selection.

San Antonio Spurs were the lucky team who landed the Frenchman, with another big move coming after it in the form of Gregg Popovich’s contract extension. There will be growing pains for the player considering the Spurs finished with the worst record, but the young star has a high ceiling.

Wembanyama presents a prototype that has never been seen in the league. The versatile sensation has a full arsenal of tools to be a dangerous matchup for everybody even though he is reportedly 7’5”.

Watch: Victor Wembanyama Receives his NBA 2K24 Rating

Something that is very popular for basketball fans is playing NBA 2K. This year’s edition is about to be released, but some ratings has been published already. One of them was the highest rated rookie ever in the game, an award that went to the Spurs’ player.

Victor Wembanyama holds an 84 overall rating in NBA 2K24, a number that puts him over the previous record posted by Zion Williamson. The New Orleans Pelicans talented forward received an 81 following his draft, so Wemby shattered that figure.

Wembanyama was also excited to receive the honor. With his usual low-profile he said: “That’s nice. That’s all right”. In the official account of NBA2K they posted the clip where the new star receives his value, with the Frenchman confident he can reach the 90s later this season.