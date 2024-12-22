Jalen Hurts' Eagles hit hard by the NFL with multiple fines

Being labeled Super Bowl favorites, as Bill Belichick suggested, comes with immense pressure. For Jalen Hurts‘ Eagles, the challenge of competing with the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs for the league’s top spot has brought its share of scrutiny, and infractions. In Week 15, five Philadelphia Eagles players were sanctioned by the NFL for on-field misconduct during their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cornerbacks Darius Slay and rookie Quinyon Mitchell each received fines of $14,069 for their roles in an altercation with Steelers tight end Darnell Washington, who shoved Slay out of the end zone. The NFL classified their actions as unsportsmanlike conduct.

Linebacker Zack Baun was fined $8,888 for an unnecessary roughness penalty, specifically a hip-drop tackle. Meanwhile, safety Sydney Brown incurred a $6,981 fine for unnecessary roughness involving helmet use, and defensive lineman Jalen Carter was penalized $11,817 for striking/kicking/kneeing, also categorized as unnecessary roughness. In total, Eagles players racked up $55,824 in fines for Week 15 infractions.

Adding to the tally, quarterback Jalen Hurts was fined for a uniform violation. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Hurts wore mismatched green shoes, one shade compliant with team colors and the other slightly off. While minor, the infraction still resulted in a fine.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

The Eagles’ success on the field this season has been remarkable but maintaining discipline will be critical as they push toward their ultimate goal of securing a Super Bowl title.

Can Jalen Hurts’ Eagles dream of the Super Bowl?

The Eagles are soaring toward Super Bowl contention, fueled by the brilliance ofHurts. In a commanding performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hurts threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his ability to lead a dynamic and balanced offense. With a league-best 12-2 record, the Eagles have emerged as a well-rounded powerhouse, combining an explosive offense with a formidable defense.

What sets the Eagles apart is their resilience and adaptability in challenging situations. Rookie defensive backsCooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell have stepped up in critical moments, making an immediate impact and solidifying their roles in the secondary. Beyond this season’s aspirations, the Eagles are also setting the foundation for sustained success, with young talent already proving its value on the field.

If the Eagles maintain this level of play, they are poised to remain Super Bowl favorites. As legendary coach Bill Belichick noted, their good defense can make them go far this season.

Which NFL teams faced multiple sanctions in week 15?

Week 15 saw multiple teams facing disciplinary actions. The Denver Broncos got three players penalized. Other teams, including the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had two players fined each. However, the Houston Texans stood out, with an astonishing five players fined, marking a surprising league-high for the week.