Things haven’t been nice for the San Antonio Spurs in recent years, but now they finally have reasons for optimism thanks to Victor Wembanyama, who is entering the NBA as one of the most exciting prospects in a long time.

At 19, the Frenchman is already expected to become the face of a franchise that has been missing the glory days. Back in the day, the Spurs were one of the strongest teams in the league, but that hasn’t been the case lately.

While Wembanyama is poised to take San Antonio back to the top, he’ll probably need some help, especially at the beginning. Therefore, the Spurs have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for James Harden.

Rumor: Spurs could join the list of James Harden’s suitors

“Harden would not only pose a threat to opposing defenses with his scoring, but he’d allow Wembanyama to breathe more on the floor with less defensive attention,” Matt Guzman of Sports Illustrated wrote.

“Harden has played for three teams in three years, and both team changes after he left Houston involved the now popularizing ‘NBA Superstar’ drama’. Harden wanted out and forced the hand of the team he was on, regardless of the fallout.

“If San Antonio were to make a move to bring him on, it could end up being another rental destination for the 14-year veteran. If the Spurs aren’t put off by that, they might be inclined to welcome a Texas return for Harden.”

The Beard submitted a trade request from the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, after only a year and a half with the team. But the Spurs may not care about his constant changes recently, since they could use a player of his experience and caliber to help Wembanyama make his first steps.