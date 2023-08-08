The Portland Trail Blazers would be better off moving Damian Lillard. That way, they could give the keys to the offense to Scoot Henderson, who was recently taken third overall in the NBA Draft.

Henderson has turned a lot of heads since his days in high school, and he looks poised to be one of the next stars in the league. That’s why he needs as many touches as he can handle.

Moreover, the former G-League standout is determined to prove his value from the jump, and he recently claimed that he’s going to beat Victor Wembanyama and everybody else for Rookie of the Year.

Scoot Henderson Says He’ll Win Rookie Of The Year

“I will win Rookie of the Year,” said Henderson. “That’s just a mindset of a manifestation of that I kind of drew. Never doubted myself, you know, making sure I’m always playing good, make sure I’m telling myself ‘I’m gonna have a great rookie season.'”

“I’m not saying I want to have a great rookie season, I’m gonna have a great rookie season. I’m gonna have a great career. I will have a great career and making sure that’s always in just past tense because it happened,” Hendderson added.

If Lillard’s gone, then he should be the clear-cut favorite to take the award home. Even so, we could still be looking at a ROY race for the ages, also featuring Chet Holmgren, Brandon Miller, and Wembanyama.