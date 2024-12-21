Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs secured a key 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans. Now, in an incredible statistic, the defending Super Bowl champions have 16 consecutive wins in one-score games.

Additionally, the Chiefs are very close to securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs. They only need to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day or the Denver Broncos in the final week to achieve it.

Despite Patrick Mahomes still dealing with an ankle injury, the quarterback looked sensational at Arrowhead Stadium. As a consequence, Reid was absolutely pleased with what he saw on the field.

What is the Chiefs record right now?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a record of 14-1 and are the best team in the NFL. Before Patrick Mahomes joined the team, the franchise had never won more than 13 games in a single season.

Thanks to Mahomes’ impact, the Chiefs have reached that milestone three times in a span of seven years. Simply incredible. In a clear message to the rest of the NFL, Reid stated that he is convinced this was the Chiefs’ best performance of the entire season.

“All and all, I thought this was our best game offensively, defensively and special teams wise. We’ve got to keep going though. We’ve got a lot of room to improve. We got to make sure that we keep doing that and we’ve got a short turnaround to get that done against a good football team (Pittsburgh Steelers).”

“It was good to get Hollywood Brown back in there. All the receivers did a nice job with Travis Kelce and Noah. Third downs, Nagy had a great plan. The red zone likewise. Defensively, you got to start with the D-line and the pressure that they were able to put on the quarterback. I thought they did a fantastic a job and that led to these turnovers which is great. Ten points we were able to capture off the turnovers.”