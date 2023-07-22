The San Antonio Spurs made a franchise-changing decision by drafting Victor Wembanyama with the first pick. Recognized as a player of immense potential, Wembanyama is considered the cornerstone for the Spurs’ upcoming years.

However, the team acknowledges that significant growth is mandatory to regain their recent glory. Head coach Gregg Popovich extended his contract to make sure the young Frenchman develops like Tim Duncan did in this same position.

As the Spurs embark on a new chapter, they are fully aware of the importance of cultivating a cohesive and well-balanced team, with Wembanyama at its core. The organization aims to build a formidable force that can compete at the highest level, so they are now targeting a veteran to make this process quicker.

Evan Fournier reportedly linked to the Spurs

With Popovich’s renowned coaching acumen includes transforming Duncan from a promising project to an all-time great in the history of basketball. He knows very well what it takes to develop Wembanyama in the best possible way, with the addition of a seasoned veteran as a move they might be looking for.

Multiple pieces are needed to improve a roster that finished with the worst record in the league. Evan Fournier is the player that the Spurs might be interested in acquiring, as reported by Ian Begley of SNY. This is a move that could make a lot of sense considering his tense relationship with the New York Knicks.

Fournier is set to make 18.9 million next season, but he would also be abord of the idea of playing for San Antonio. “It’s not the Spurs of 2014 anymore but playing for Popovich, learning from him, it would be a pleasure and an honor, for sure.“Being with Victor, looking at the Olympics, that would be great”, Fournier said in an interview with Yann Ohnona of L’Equipe about joining for the Spurs.