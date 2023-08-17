Stephen A. Smith explains why LeBron James will never be as good as Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan has been the biggest inspiration to most NBA players that came after him. Even LeBron James admittedly dreamed of being as good as the Chicago Bulls legend.

For years, Jordan’s GOAT status was undisputed and not even debated. He was so obviously superior to every single one of his peers that no one dared to even make it a conversation.

That’s why ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith will always have Jordan ranked higher than the Los Angeles Lakers’ star, who hasn’t been the consensus best player on Earth every year.

Stephen A. Smith Makes GOAT Case For Michael Jordan

“During the LeBron James era, there were debates as to whether or not he was the best in the world,” Smith said on his podcast. “When Michael Jordan was playing there was never a debate ever as to who was the best in the world.”

“Even with Larry Bird or Magic Johnson winning the championship, it was clear that Michael Jordan was the best player in the world,” Smith added. “Larry Bird called him God.”

Of course, everybody’s entitled to their opinion, and there should be no shame in being No. 2 to the great Michael Jordan, but these comments will most likely reignite this never-ending debate.