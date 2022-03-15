With Draymond Green back on the lineup, the Golden State Warriors are once again the team to beat in the Western Conference. Check out what Stephen Curry had to say about that.

The rich always get richer, and that's what the Golden State Warriors just did. After lacking some defensive energy and vocal leadership, they just got Draymond Green back in the lineup right in time for the playoffs.

The Warriors had hit a bit of a rough patch lately. They blew multiple leads and struggled to get stops in the paint. Now, with Green back at full strength, Steve Kerr's troop has regained its fierce defensive identity and versatility.

And with Klay Thompson also starting to come together and get his legs back under him, Stephen Curry likes their chances against everybody else in the league. Per the two-time MVP, their chemistry is unmatched.

Stephen Curry Talks About His Chemistry With Klay Thompson And Draymond Green

"It’s built on 10 years of experience and chemistry and winning," Curry said, as quoted by Fadeaway World. "And an understanding of how we do things. No matter how much time we have off, we can get right back to it... We want to keep building on that. We know each other like the back of our hand and we complement each other very well. There's a lot of confidence in that."

Draymond Says He Should Win Defensive Player Of The Year

Green's absence only reaffirmed his importance to the team. It's clear that his defensive prowess is key for Steve Kerr's system and that he's one of the most impactful defenders in the world. That's why he claims he should win DPOY even despite missing a big chunk of the season:

"Yeah, I've seen guys win with not many more games played than imma play," Green said. "And like I said before... I probably missed about 32 down this stretch and in those 32 games, I don't know what league everybody else been watching, but I have not seen anyone solidify themselves as Defensive Player Of The Year in those 32 games... I think we can all agree that through 34 games it was already solidified. Yeah, I think I still can."

Green is one of the smartest and most underrated players in the league. His stat lines may not be impressive but his impact goes way beyond numbers, so you better don't sleep on the revamped Dubs.