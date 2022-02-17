Team LeBron and Team Durant will clash at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the 2022 SheBelieves Cup Matchday 2. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Team LeBron vs Team Durant: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron of the Western Conference will come against Team Durant of the Eastern Conference at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game of the NBA All-Star Weekend. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting NBA exhibition game in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 71st overall meeting. Interestingly, the Eastern Conference are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory in 37 occasions so far, while the Western Conference have grabbed a triumph 33 times to this day.

Their previous duel took place on March 7, 2021, when the Western Conference All-Stars captained by Lebron James cruised past Kevin Durant's Eastern Conference All-Stars 170-150 in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash again, this time in the NBA All-Star Game 2022.

Team LeBron vs Team Durant: Date

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Durant will be played on Sunday, February 20, 2021, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Team LeBron vs Team Durant: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Team LeBron vs Team Durant for NBA All-Star Game 2022

The game to be played between the Western Conference All-Stars and the Eastern Conference All-Stars for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options include TNT, TBS.