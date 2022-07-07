The soap opera that has become the fate of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving adds another chapter, after a prediction from an authoritative voice in the NBA gave the Los Angeles Lakers hope of putting LeBron James and Irving together on the court.

When they shared the court wearing the same jersey, the memory of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James is idyllic, as they led the Cleveland Cavaliers to win their only championship as an NBA franchise, something the Los Angeles Lakers would be eager to replicate for next season.

This does not go down well with the Brooklyn Nets, who are close to a full-blown disbandment. From boasting an elite trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they run the risk of the latter two following in The Beard's footsteps and leaving the team.

Thus, in addition to the rumors about Irving's future, which have fans of both the Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on a rollercoaster, a prestigious voice with authority to comment on what is happening in the NBA has been added, which fuels the hope of seeing LeBron James again with the Australian point guard.

The addition of Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers is very possible: Brian Windhorst

The ESPN insider has an earned reputation in the media and among the fans. And that is why his opinion is often listened to and taken as a guide to understand what is happening in the best basketball league in the world. Regarding the soap opera of Kyrie Irving's future, Brian Windhorst has nurtured the hopes of Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James fans.

“Kyrie Irving absolutely wants to be a Los Angeles Laker. This we know. The Lakers want Kyrie Irving. This we know. But making that happen that’s a different story. We don’t really get a good feeling there’s any team seriously on the market for Kyrie right now beyond the Lakers. It’s doesn’t mean they don’t like him or value him, they just don’t want to pay a potential price the Nets are asking. This is one of those things where we just have to wait and see. I doubt Kyrie will be back (with Brooklyn Nets), I think he’ll be on the Lakers, but I don’t know when it will happen.”, stated Windhorst according to Real GM via Fade Away World.

If Windhorst's predictions are accurate, the explosive deal that reunites the duo that led the Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA glory, but now on the mythical Los Angeles Lakers, would be a matter of time. At least for the moment, the illusion of seeing LeBron James and Kyrie Irving together again on the court grows stronger.