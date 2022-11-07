Los Angeles Lakers will visit Utah Jazz in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022-23 NBA regular season game in the US today

Utah Jazz will receive Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial). Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

The Utah Jazz are having a great start to the season. Currently their balance of wins/losses is 8-3, the second best in the Western Conference. They have two wins in a row and of course they want to continue at the top of the western standings.

Quite the contrary, it has been the start of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers, who at this point begin to look like a tanking team instead of a serious contender for the title. And that despite having a squad with many stars. Of course, they're looking to improve their numbers, which are bad at the moment: a 2-7 record.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 10:15 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Live stream: FuboTV

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that these rivals will play today, November 7 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah will be the second between both teams of the season. In the first, played on November 4, the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 130-116.

How to Watch or Live Stream Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers to be played today, November 7 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports, Bay Area.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have already given their favorites for this game. According to the BetMGM site, the Utah Jazz with 1.40 odds are the favorites, while the Los Angeles Lakers have 3.00 odds.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Utah Jazz 1.40 Los Angeles Lakers 3.00

*Odds via BetMGM