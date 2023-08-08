The Golden State Warriors are far from done. Trading Jordan Poole away to keep the band together is evidence that they believe they can still win more rings with Stephen Curry as their centerpiece.

Trading for Chris Paul was a bold move, to say the least, but it might be just what they need to get back to the top of the league. They’re definitely more mature and experienced now.

But that experience hasn’t made them settle or taken a toll on their desire to win another NBA championship. If anything, they’re as hungry as they’ve ever been, according to Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson Says Warriors Are Hungry

“Me, Andrew, Steph, Dray, CP, the rest of the guys, we’re hungry,” Thompson said. “We’re in the group chat right now, we’re trying to set up some minicamps before the season.”

“Last year I had a bad taste in my mouth but now, I’m hungrier than ever. I want to get back to the mountaintop,“ Thompson added. “Four is cool but why not get as many as you can get? At least attempt, so I can walk away from this game and say that I gave it everything that I had.”

It won’t be easy, but the Dubs have the experience to go back to the top of the league. And even though they’re not getting any younger, one should know better than to bet against them at this point.