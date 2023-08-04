Chris Paul is pretty much the opposite of the Golden State Warriors. His style of play is fairly different from what Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr have instilled, and they’ve been on opposite sides way too many times already.

The Warriors stood on Paul’s way to a championship multiple times. His teams, especially the Houston Rockets, were a recurring victim of the Dynasty, and they’ve been vocal about their despise for each other.

That’s why some people were worried about their ability to coexist ahead of the upcoming NBA season. However, per coach Kerr, it only speaks volumes of their competitive nature.

Steve Kerr Explains Why Warriors Players Didn’t Like Chris Paul

“You know, one of the funny things about this league is that you compete against people and especially if you see someone in the playoffs, over and over again like we did with Chris in Houston,” Kerr said. “And then all of a sudden you’re teammates or you’re coaching someone and you laugh at moments like this where, you know, you’re at each other’s throats for much of your career.”

“It reminded me a little bit of when I played. Reggie Miller and I played against each other in college and then the pros as well. I used to hate Reggie. And then we became broadcast partners and became great friends,” Kerr added. “I feel like that’s kind of how it’s going to be with Chris. We’ve all hated him, you know, because we were competing and he was so good. And now that’s our guy and we love him.”

That’s the beauty and the irony of the game. Now, they will all have to bury the hatchet and get to work together, as they can achieve something special if they put the team first and foremost.