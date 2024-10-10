Where to watch Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Miami Heat face off against Atlanta Hawks in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Miami Heat take on the Atlanta Hawks in a 2024 NBA preseason clash, offering fans an early preview of both teams before the regular season kicks off. USA viewers won’t want to miss this exciting matchup—be sure to explore streaming options to catch all the live action.

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, two teams with similar performances last season, are set to renew their rivalry. Both squads made it to the Play-in Tournament, but the Hawks, who finished 10th in the Eastern Conference, were eliminated by the Bulls in their matchup.

Chicago, however, couldn’t capitalize on their momentum, falling to the Miami Heat in the next round, which allowed Miami to advance to the playoffs. The Heat’s run, though, was cut short as they were knocked out in the first round. Now, with the new season approaching, both the Hawks and Heat are seeking redemption.

When will the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks match be played?

Miami Heat face Atlanta Hawks this Thursday, October 10, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). You can also watch the game on NBA League Pass.