Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks player makes surprising admission about Kyrie Irving's playstyle

Kyrie Irving's teammate in the Dallas Mavericks made a huge confession qualifying him as an "underrated player".

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesKyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

By Dante Gonzalez

The Dallas Mavericks are well known for their high-scoring prowess, with stars like Luka Doncic and now Klay Thompson playing key roles in that offensive firepower. However, their defense has often been a point of concern. One Mavs player, though, made a surprising confession about Kyrie Irving’s defensive skills.

Quentin Grimes has been considered an elite defensive asset on the perimeter since high school, and now joins Irving on the Mavericks. After the team’s morning shootaround before the preseason opener against the Memphis Grizzlies, Grimes described Irving as an “underrated defender.”

Kai (Irving), kind of a really underrated defender honestly. I played against him in Brooklyn and everything,” Grimes said. When asked why Irving is considered underrated defensively, he shared his perspective.

Advertisement

Usually good offensive players are pretty underrated defenders. So I remember in Brooklyn he was always like, really good with his hands, get his hands on a lot of balls… Get out in transition and get buckets. Kyrie, when I was in Brooklyn, I felt like he was always an underrated defender in my opinion,” he added.

Quentin Grimes #5 of the Dallas Mavericks drives around Luke Kennard #10 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of a pre-season game at American Airlines Center on October 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Quentin Grimes #5 of the Dallas Mavericks drives around Luke Kennard #10 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of a pre-season game at American Airlines Center on October 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

Grimes’ proficiency as an elite defender and spot-up shooter will bring security to the Mavericks. Whether Irving will play a crucial role in solidifying the team’s defense remains to be seen, but the former Piston and Knicks believes the overall defense is “scary underrated.”

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks HC makes big prediction about Kyrie Irving’s upcoming season

see also

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks HC makes big prediction about Kyrie Irving’s upcoming season

Why is Irving not playing vs Grizzlies

Kyrie Irving is set to miss the Dallas Mavericks’ NBA preseason opener on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. He won’t be the only star absent, as Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson are also sidelined. So, what’s going on with the Mavs’ key players?

Advertisement

In the cases of Irving and Thompson, the Mavericks announced that both will be out due to “rest.” Fans eager to see them in action will have to wait until at least Thursday for their preseason debuts.

Doncic’s situation, however, is more concerning. The Slovenian star is dealing with a left calf contusion, an injury he sustained before training camp. There’s no update yet on whether he’ll be available for Thursday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Advertisement
dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes big admission after tying series 1-1 with Mets
MLB

MLB News: Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes big admission after tying series 1-1 with Mets

Lionel Messi sends heartfelt message to former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta
Soccer

Lionel Messi sends heartfelt message to former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta

NBA News: Klay Thompson reveals a big difference between Warriors' and Mavericks' offenses
NBA

NBA News: Klay Thompson reveals a big difference between Warriors' and Mavericks' offenses

NFL News: Peyton Manning makes something clear about Chiefs' Mahomes after slow start
NFL

NFL News: Peyton Manning makes something clear about Chiefs' Mahomes after slow start

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo