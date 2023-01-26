Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers still refuses to take accountability for lying to the NFL and the media, and blamed big pharma for his villain reputation.

Just a couple of seasons ago, people talked about Aaron Rodgers as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Just a couple of his critics mentioned his constant playoff shortcomings and narcissistic nature, but the comments about him were mostly positive.

That drastically changed when people found out that he lied to the media about being vaccinated, stating that he was 'immunized' after undergoing an alternative treatment against COVID-19.

The Green Bay Packers star showed his true colors ever since, taking constant shots at big pharma and sharing multiple head-scratching takes and conspiracy theories. So, naturally, he became the butt of the joke to some NFL fans.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Blames Big Pharma For His Bad Reputation

Some people have already let that incident go, but Rodgers hasn't. Another full season went by, yet he felt the need to take another shot at big pharma, blaming them for his bad reputation in The Pat McAfee Show:

“If you take the right sound bite from the right thing and it’s a station that may or may not have in the past been brought to you by Pfizer they gotta make sure their villain gets cast in the correct light,” Rodgers said.

“And whether or not they’re sponsored by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, whatever it might be, when you go up against some of those powers that be, put yourself in the crosshairs, they’re gonna paint you a certain way," the QB added. "And that’s what the media did to me a couple of years ago. That’s fine. That’s their prerogative. That’s what they wanted to do.”

Well, actually, that couldn't be further from the truth, at least in the case. We won't sit here and pretend those companies have unmeasured power and leverage because they do, but that has nothing to do with Rodgers' reputation.

Rodgers — like dozens of players — could've simply said that he didn't want to get vaccinated, and that would've been the end of it. People would've respected his right to choose, and he didn't even need to offer an explanation.

The issue with him was the blatant lie, the urge to get around the rules, and then the necessity of trying to look like he was smarter than anybody else. A simple 'I'm sorry for breaking the rules' would've been enough, but we didn't get any of that.

Rodgers then finished the season as he usually does: early. He got his numbers, and won another MVP, yet failed to lead the Packers to the promised land again. That also took a toll on his reputation.

And to make things even worse, he once again created a lot of drama over his new contract just to get a massive raise, regardless of how that could've affected the team, and despite not having another Super Bowl trip to show for it.

So, it has nothing to do with big pharma, but this take is another example of why people don't seem to like Rodgers anymore. He's either unwilling or unable to take accountability, and who would like someone like that?