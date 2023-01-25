While the future of Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens remains uncertain, rumor around the NFL is that an unexpected team would lead the race in a potential trade.

With only four teams remaining in the 2023 NFL playoffs, many teams are already thinking about the upcoming offseason. One of them are the Baltimore Ravens, who have yet to deal with Lamar Jackson’s situation.

Since the 2019 MVP is entering the free agency, the team has to move fast to get him tied down to a new contract. The problem is Jackson’s demands are through the roof and the Ravens have been reluctant to meet them so far.

In the event their contract talks continue to stall, Baltimore can just put a franchise tag on him before losing him for nothing. If they have no option but to make a trade, the Ravens would already know where to place Jackson.

NFL Trade Rumors: Falcons seen as reasonable landing spot for Lamar Jackson

“I don’t think Baltimore wants to deal him in conference and have to see him on the field,” an AFC executive told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Consequently, the Atlanta Falcons could have the edge over other suitors.

“If that leaves NFC teams, then multiple people believe the Falcons would make sense as a destination,” Fowler added. “General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith have spent two years cleansing the roster and now have an estimated $56 million in cap space.”

The Falcons could certainly use a star quarterback like Jackson. With Matt Ryan leaving the team after 14 years in 2022, Marcus Mariota failing to impress and Desmond Ridder still a work in progress, trading for the Ravens QB would make a lot of sense.