The Kansas City Chiefs know very well their priority is protecting Patrick Mahomes at all costs. They lost their starting left tackle in free agency, but they just found a veteran replacement.

It has been a bad week for Patrick Mahomes in terms of what happened with his brother off the field. Although when it comes to the football side of things, he received good news in the form of two signings that will help him a lot.

Yesterday they added another piece to the offense that should boost their passing game. This time they addressed a position that was a question mark for how free agency went. There was a void at left tackle after losing Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency.

For the Kansas City Chiefs it probably wasn’t an easy decision to let Brown go. Especially because he signed with another Super Bowl contender like the Cincinnati Bengals. But the reigning champions didn’t wait too long after the draft to get another piece that now makes a key space feel bit more secure.

Chiefs get former Tom Brady's LT to keep Patrick Mahomes safe

The Super Bowl loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers left a scar in the Chiefs. A terrible offensive line made the quarterback be under pressure the whole game, so they revamped it completely right after that. Trading for Brown with the Baltimore Ravens was one of their moves, although they didn’t extend him after two seasons.

In free agency they decided to get Jawaan Taylor from the Jacksonville Jaguars with a four-year deal worth 80 million dollars. Their idea was to make him switch from right tackle to the left side, but that may not be necessary anymore.

Kansas City reportedly signed LT Donovan Smith. He will have a one-year contract for a value that could go up to 9M, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. This adds an experienced player since he has 124 regular-season games under his belt. Smith was also part of that Bucs team that won the Super Bowl as Tom Brady’s left tackle.