The Titans host the Dallas Cowbots in a game with a lot of implications towards the playoffs. However, Tennessee might have a lot of absences including one of their biggest stars. Read here to find out who he is.

Last week, the Dallas Cowboys got one of the biggest wins in the 2022 NFL Season after beating the Eagles. It's true that Philadelphia played without quarterback Jalen Hurts, but, the game definitely had a playoff atmosphere. Now, with a ticket to the postseason already clinched for both teams, the NFC East is still up for grabs.

So, there are only two games remanining and the Cowboys might get another big break when they face the Titans. Tennessee have already ruled out eight players and the list could not be over. For example, QB Ryan Tannehill won't be available with an ankle injury and rookie Malik Willis gets the call.

However, the bad news keep coming for the Titans. Prior to the long awaited matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, a huge star is doubtful and, according to many reports, Mike Vrabel decision leans to play without him.

Will Derrick Henry play against the Dallas Cowboys?

First of all, this is the list of players already ruled out by the Titans against the Dallas Cowboys. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle), DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle), OLB Bud Dupree (pectoral), OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), S Amani Hooker (knee), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), LB Dylan Cole (ankle) and DB Josh Thompson (concussion).

Derrick Henry has been extraordinary this season with 1429 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. However, according to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee won't use him because of 'precautionary reasons'. The official information from the Titans confirmed he missed practice on Monday and was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the end, head coach Mike Vrabel has a huge argument to leave him out. The Titans don't play for much at all against the Cowboys considering they'll face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the last week of the season. That divisional matchup, regarding of the outcome in Cowboys vs Titans, will determine who is the AFC South champion and goes to the playoffs.