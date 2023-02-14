Although there were no fights during Super Bowl 2023, controversy has emerged two days later. A star from the Philadelphia Eagles has started a Twitter 'war' with JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Kansas City Chiefs, who mocked his teammate.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl 2023 in a very peaceful game. Unfortunately, the fights have arrived two days later and now a star from the NFC East team has started a Twitter 'war' against JuJu Smith-Shchuster for mocking his teammate.

It is never easy to accept a defeat, even more if it is in a championship game, but the Eagles did it pretty well. Philadelphia congratulated the Chiefs for their third Vince Lombardi trophy, but things have changed two days later.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs' wide receiver, mocked James Bradberry for his Super Bowl-changing holding penalty. Now, a teammate of the Eagles' cornerback jumped on social media to defend him and slammed the Kansas City player.

A.J. Brown absolutely slams JuJu Smith-Schuster for mocking James Bradberry

On the last drive of the Super Bowl LVII, James Bradberry grabbed JuJu Smith-Schuster's jersey and the refs called a holding penalty. This play changed the outcome of the game and gave the Chiefs the opportunity to win with a successful field goal.

Bradberry immediately accepted his mistake and admitted his penalty. But then, Smith-Schuster mocked the cornerback with a meme posted on his Twitter, which didn't make A.J. Brown very happy.

The Eagles wide receiver defended his teammate and had some words to say against the Chiefs player. Brown quoted JuJu's tweet and slammed him for making fun of Bradberry.

"First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it," Brown tweeted. "This is lame. You was (sic) on the way out the league before (Patrick) Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1-year deal, Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!"

JuJu Smith-Schuster then responded by saying A.J. Brown had those thoughts kept for so many years and that he's glad the Eagles player was able to take them of his chest finally.