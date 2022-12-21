Franco Harris, a legend of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has passed away at age 72. Read here to find out if his famous number 32 was ever retired by the team.

Franco Harris, one of the best players for the Pittsburgh Steelers, passed away. He was 72 years old. The former running back became a legend thanks to his oustanding career and, of course, as the author of the famous Immaculate Reception, probably the most iconic play in NFL history.

Franco Harris was a key factor for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their process of building a dynasty. The team led by head coach Chuck Noll won four Super Bowls in a span of six years: 1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979. The list of names was stellar on offense with QB Terry Bradshaw and wide receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth. The defense was simply the best ever. The Steel Curtain of Joe Green, Jack Ham, Jack Lambert and so many others.

Franco Harris was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and always was a beloved character in Pittsburgh. Read here to find out if the Steelers ever retired his unforgettable number 32.

Franco Harris: Is number 32 retired by the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The news about Franco Harris shocked the Pittsburgh Steelers because on Saturday, December 24, his number 32 was finally going to be retired. That's why the NFL scheduled a game against the Raiders on that date to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

Throughout history, the Pittsburgh Steelers have only officially retired two jersey numbers. No. 70 of defensive lineman Ernie Stautner and No. 75 of Joe Greene. No. 32 of Franco Harris will join that list. Other remarkable numbers such as No.12 of Terry Bradshaw haven't been officially retired, but players don't use them anymore as a sign of respect.