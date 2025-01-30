Taylor Hall issues very harsh message to Connor Bedard, Anders Sorensen’s Blackhawks after trade

Taylor Hall wasn’t surprised to learn he had been traded by the Chicago Blackhawks, and honestly, neither were most people within the organization. The fourth-liner offered many appealing traits for contenders in the NHL, but Anders Sorensen had little use for him in his lineup. As the dust begins to settle on the trade, Hall issued a strong statement to his former organization, hinting at his lack of playing time alongside superstar Connor Bedard.

Selected with the first overall selection in the 2010 NHL entry Draft, Taylor Hall couldn’t find his footing in any franchise and has been quite a journeyman for a first overall pick. Although Hall won the Hart Trophy in the 2017-18 season, it seemed the expectations far exceeded his numbers in the league.

Still, Hall remains an exciting asset for any team, and his role on the Blackhawks‘ fourth line always seemed to underutilize his ability. While Connor Bedard’s linemates were shuffled around, with the 19-year-old prodigy struggling to find the right fit, Hall wasn’t given many opportunities to form a duo with Bedard.

Regardless, Hall never raised his voice, understanding the Blackhawks’ direction and looking to help in any way he could. However, as he returns to United Center, but this time playing for the Carolina Hurricanes, the 33-year-old has finally shared his thoughts on the situation in the Windy City. Hall sent a bold message to interim coach Anders Sorensen, as well as to General Manager Kyle Davidson.

“I’m definitely a better player than the amount I was playing,” Hall stated, via Ben Pope of Chicago Sun-Times. “But you also understand where they’re coming from. [The Blackhawks] have a different timeline than my career’s. They wanted to play young guys.”

Lack of opportunities

Hall’s final days in Chi-Town were marked by an underwhelming role on the fourth line, playing mostly alongside Ryan Donato and Pat Maroon. Hall averaged the least amount of ice time of his career as he played 14:57 minutes on average every night.

Despite his limited playing time and the team’s overall struggles, Hall registered 24 points (9 goals, 15 assists) in 46 games. While many might point to Donato, who also played on the fourth line and had a strong season, the comparison is subjective, as it depends on the standards each player sets for themselves—and the standards the coaches set for them as well.

Bedard’s message to Hall

Everybody in Chicago knew Hall would be the first man sold ahead of the trade deadline. However, the way the move went down came down as a shock for some players, regardless. After the trade was confirmed, Bedard admitted his surprise as Hall was with him during pregame workouts before being notified of the move.

Though Bedard and Hall didn’t share the ice on many occassions, the 19-year-old had a sincere comment on the veteran and fellow first overall selection.

“When you have a question or anything, [Taylor] was usually the first guy I’d go to for something like that. He meant a lot to me coming in,” Bedard stated, via Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m excited to play against him and see him [Thursday]. It’s an exciting opportunity for him to go there and compete for a Cup.”

Hall will meet with his former teammates on the ice on January 30 as the Canes take on the Hawks at United Center. Puck drop is scheduled at 7:00p.m. ET.