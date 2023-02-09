With Jimmy Garoppolo possibly leaving San Francisco this offseason, one of his teammates at the 49ers predicted the next landing spot for the quarterback.

San Francisco took everyone by surprise by keeping Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022. However, the 49ers now look ready to part with the veteran quarterback as they're going forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has already admitted he doesn't see a scenario where Jimmy G returns to the Niners for the 2023 NFL season, so all that it's left is see where the signal-caller ends up this year.

Garoppolo is set to hit the free agency in the offseason, which is why many teams could knock on his door. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is sad to see him leave, but already knows who Jimmy G may end up with.

Deebo Samuel predicts Jimmy Garoppolo's next team

Talking to USA Today Sports at Super Bowl 57 Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center, Samuel predicted Garoppolo's next team to be the Indianapolis Colts. It would make sense, since Matt Ryan fell short of expectations. Besides, Garoppolo would be a significant upgrade to Sam Ehlinger. Anyway, the wideout believes the Niners will feel Jimmy G's absence.

"Kyle came out and said there's no scenario where Jimmy will come back," Samuel said, via Cydney Henderson of USA Today. "Being around Jimmy for four years and being around the league for the last four years, you see a lot. People come in, people leave, people get cut. Not only just Jimmy, we have a few free agents on our team, which no team is going to look exactly the same. But losing Jimmy is pretty big."

San Francisco have two young quarterbacks to develop in Lance and Purdy, so it looks like the right time to let Garoppolo leave. Jimmy G, meanwhile, probably won't be lacking in suitors.