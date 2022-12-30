Los Angeles Chargers clinched a spot in the playoffs as a wild card team last week, but they received even better news regarding one of their injured stars. Find out who is near a return to the team.

The playoffs spots are starting to fill with the end of the regular season being very near. In the AFC the race of superstar quarterbacks has been exciting, and now Justin Herbert will be there with the Chargers. Although there is another key player that may return for Los Angeles soon.

There has been a couple of disappointing years for the Chargers since Phillip Rivers left the team to finish his career in the Colts. But they hit the jackpot in the 2020 draft when they picked Herbert out of Oregon. From then on, they have to be seen as a threat based on his play.

In 2021 they were so underwhelming that they didn’t even make the cut as a wild card team. This time it was different since Los Angeles have clinched a spot there with two games to go. Although during the week they received even better news regarding a potential comeback from a standout.

Who is the star about to return in Los Angeles Chargers?

That player ready to be back to the lineup is no other than Joey Bosa. The defensive end had a groin injury in a week 3 loss vs the Jacksonville Jaguars that required surgery, so he hasn’t played since then. But right on time for the playoffs he should be good to come back.

Los Angeles designated Bosa to return from the injured reserve planning to have him ready. This move means they opened the 21-day window to practice before being activated. He was on the field on Thursday, so everything points in the right direction for the Chargers. What it is still unknown is if he will be available in the clash with the Rams on Sunday.