Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a transition period following Tom Brady’s retirement, but it was still surprising that Devin White requested a trade. It was general manager Jason Licht who clarified their intentions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in the 2020 season after signing Tom Brady in free agency. There are some key pieces from that run that remain in the roster, although their uncertainty at quarterback put them far from being contenders.

They will have to start either Baker Mayfield or 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask unless they take a signal-caller in the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s why some players could be looking forward to being in a team that has title aspirations.

But in Devin White’s case his contract might be the biggest reason for his recent trade request. With just one year left in his rookie deal he probably wants a new one, though Tampa Bay aren’t forced to make any move.

Jason Licht opens up on Devin White’s potential trade

The Buccaneers had one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL the last couple of years. Having a veteran like Lavonte David next to an athletic young defender as White gave them marvelous results. They were able to keep David despite his was a free agent, although his teammate requested a trade.

This was surprising for most fans because of the importance the linebacker has on their defense. However, general manager Jason Licht was quickly to clarify what is their plan regarding the former fifth overall pick.

"I have all the respect in the world for Devin. He's done some great things for us as a player, and we look forward to more from him in the future, so he's on our team. We are looking forward to this season. We are gearing up with the draft right now, free agency, and looking forward to him being a part of this team. If he has the kind of year that we all think he's capable of, we can hopefully put this to rest, and everybody's happy", Licht explained, according to Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft a linebacker?

When asked about potentially taking a linebacker in the draft to replace David or White, he kept his options open: "Depth has proven to be one of the things that has been related to our success so we're never not looking at the middle linebackers or the inside linebackers. I wouldn't say that's a strength of this draft. But yes, we're always looking and if it's the right time, at the right place, the right fit, we wouldn't be afraid to take one, no".