NFL News: Ryan Fitzpatrick sends strong message to Jalen Hurts following Eagles’ win over Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles won in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders, but according to Ryan Fitzpatrick, it wasn’t Jalen Hurts’ best performance.

Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t hold back when addressing Jalen Hurts following the Philadelphia Eagles’ 26-18 victory over the Washington Commanders in the first game of Week 11. The former quarterback delivered a strong message after Hurts failed to throw a touchdown.

In his post-game comments, Fitzpatrick supported the idea that the Eagles could go far this season, possibly even to the Super Bowl. “I think back to you saying this Eagles team is going to the Super Bowl,” he said.

However, when it came to Hurts, Ryan Fitzpatrick was much tougher, acknowledging that his stats weren’t impressive. “Let’s talk about Jalen Hurts tonight. They won. His stats look OK… But I walk out of this game with not a ton of confidence with the way he’s playing right now,” Fitzpatrick admitted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that during the game against Commanders, Hurts didn’t throw a single passing touchdown. He finished with 221 passing yards and one rushing touchdown, completing 18 of 28 passes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jalen Hurts Expresses Satisfaction Despite Lackluster Performance

Although it wasn’t his best game of the 2024 season, Hurts made it clear during his press conference that the most important thing was the win, despite how the game had unfolded. He also took a moment to praise the defense, saying they played a “helluva game.”

Advertisement

Next Game for the Eagles

In Week 12, the Eagles will face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. After that, they’ll be on the road again in Week 13 against the Ravens. They won’t return home until December 15, when they’ll play the Steelers.