Back in 2020, Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Three years later, CEO Clark Hunt has shared his honest take on what the future holds for the quarterback amid renewal talks.

Patrick Mahomes has completely changed the Chiefs for good. After a long time suffering in the AFC West, nowadays Kansas City dominates the division, and it is mostly thanks to the quarterback.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt shares honest take on Patrick Mahomes' juicy deal

When the Chiefs announced a 10-year, $450 million contract for Patrick Mahomes, everyone was shocked. It was one of the most ambitious deals in sports' history, but it paid off with two Super Bowls won so far.

Even though it is a huge deal, Mahomes is not the best-paid quarterback in the league. Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts recently signed huge contracts with the Ravens and Eagles, respectively, so that's why Patrick wants to talk with the Chiefs about his situation.

Mahomes' success is undeniable, so being the 7th best-paid quarterback doesn't really make sense. Clark Hunt, the team's CEO, is aware of it and has addressed the situation amid renewal talks with the quarterback.

"Well, I don't know that there's really a way to quantify it financially and no matter what he makes over his career, I'm sure one way or another he'll be underpaid,"Hunt said over the weekend about Mahomes' contract. "The great thing about Patrick (Mahomes) is, when we did that deal, he recognized that he wanted to give the club the flexibility to build the team around him. And that contract was structured in that way."