There are tons of rumors about Aaron Rodgers' future and one of those is his arrival to the New York Jets, but a Hall of Famer of the team thinks the quarterback would 'absolutely ruin' them.

Everyone is wondering what will Aaron Rodgers do this year. At the end of the last season, the rumors said he wouldn't be returning with the Packers, with tons of possible landing spots for him in 2023.

One of those possible teams are the New York Jets. The AFC East squad has shown its interest in the veteran quarterback, but there's a team's legend who thinks Rodger's arrival is not the best for their interests.

Joe Klecko thinks Aaron Rodgers wouldn't fit in Jets locker room

The Jets are definitely moving on from Zach Wilson as starter for the 2023 campaign. They are looking for a veteran quarterback on the market and Rodgers is an option for them, but not everyone thinks this move is the best idea.

Joe Klecko, Jets legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, is one of those. Speaking to CBS Sports Radio's "Zach Gelb Show" on Wednesday, the defensive lineman said Rodgers' arrival would 'absolutely ruin' the squad as he doesn't treat young players very well.

"I don't think Rodgers is a fit with the young guys," Klecko said. "I related this to myself when we came up as a young team when we started winning. Why it was a good fit for all of us was because we all worked together and came up together. I've watched Rodgers over the years. He's a great player. You don't become an MVP three times without doing what he's done.

"When he didn't have the perfect arrangement with receivers and the line, his attitude was condescending somewhat to the players. ... [Garrett] Wilson won Offensive Rookie of the Year. I can't see him coming back to the huddle and Rodgers lambasting him for running the wrong route. It's not gonna fit. I don't see it."

As for who does Klecko thinks is the best quarterback for the Jets, he had a clear answer for it. "I could see a guy like [Derek] Carr, who is an All-Pro," the Hall of Famer said. "He isn't an MVP, but he has had some great years. I just can't see them going after a guy who has had all his years and had his way. Then when it doesn't turn out his way, he goes dark. I just can't see it."