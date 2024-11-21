Justin Tucker is facing a lot of criticism after a disappointing season with crucial missed field goals for the Baltimore Ravens.

Justin Tucker missed two field goals for the Baltimore Ravens in a tough 18-16 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. When Lamar Jackson and his offense were gaining momentum in the first half, the legendary kicker couldn’t deliver.

Although the star player came back later and converted a 54-yard attempt, those points left behind were the difference in the final score and the Ravens might have missed their biggest chance to claim the AFC North and home field advantage in the road to the Super Bowl.

However, not everything is lost. Baltimore should get at least a wild card spot in the playoffs and, considering their roster, no one can discard them as a contender to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

How many missed field goals does Justin Tucker have?

Justin Tucker has missed six field goals in the 2024 season and that’s currently the second highest number in the NFL. Younghoe Koo of the Atlanta Falcons is in first place with seven failed attempts.

To make things worse, Tucker no longer holds one of his most impressive accolades. Thanks to the problems at Pittsburgh, Justin lost the top spot as the most accurate kicker in NFL history to Eddy Pineiro.

“Believe me when I say nobody takes it more personally than I do. Nobody is more affected than me when I miss the kick. I take it really personally. So, as difficult as that may be at times, that is the challenge that I’m facing right now. That’s my only option. Just continue to work and focus on the action, focus on the process and let the results take care of themselves after just putting in the work.”

Will Ravens replace Justin Tucker?

John Harbaugh already confirmed that Justin Tucker will remain the starting kicker of the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran knows he has to improve as special teams will be a key factor toward the playoffs.

“I do appreciate that confidence from John. It’s something that I will be making it a point to reward. I’m mentally really good. I appreciate you checking in, but it’s also kind of unimportant how I feel. What is important is how I perform. I really do feel that way.”

