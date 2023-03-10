A few weeks after the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes spoke about one remarkable episode with Bill Belichick. The moment was very special.

The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years and this could definitely be the start of a new dynasty in the NFL. Kansas City had another extraordinary season with a 14-3 record and, during the playoffs, they eliminated the Jaguars and the Bengals. Then, Patrick Mahomes had another remarkable comeback ready in the big game at Arizona.

Patrick Mahomes won his second NFL MVP Award and, even with an ankle injury, delivered a performance for the ages in the Super Bowl to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were down 24-14 at halftime but, as it happened three years ago in Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers, they erased a double-digit deficit to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Now, in an unexpected turn of events, Patrick Mahomes admitted that Bill Belichick was key for his success with the Kansas City Chiefs. Check out all the details about this remarkable episode.

Patrick Mahomes sends special message to Bill Belichick after winning the Super Bowl

After winning the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes made an incredible confession praising Bill Belichick. This happened during the famous podcast New Heights alongside his teammate, Travis Kelce. Mahomes recognized that, thanks to Belichick, he's had success in the NFL.

"I played the Patriots in New England my first year and they were doing like this weird, we call it like the 40 Up Front, where they don't really have a true nose guard. They kind of have double splits. They have linebackers kind of playing defenisive linemen. Some of that stuff. I remember being back there like I have no idea what to do."

In the end, Patrick Mahomes admitted that episode against the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick transformed the way he prepared for the rest of his career. That's why Mahomes has a lot of respect for the legendary coach.

"Ever since then, I mean, thanks coach Belichick, because ever since then if the blitz protection plan isn't perfect and I don't feel perfect going into the game with it, I don't feel prepared. I'm really good once I see something. I'm pretty good at knowing what it is when I see it again. There's been blitzes that I hadn't seen since like my second or third year that I'll see like again this year and I'm like, I know we haven't prepared for it this week, but I know what we need to do."