The Ravens made the news on Tuesday with an unexpected move for the timing. It was the contract extension signed with Roquan Smith following his trade from the Chicago Bears in the season. Find out how much the linebacker will make.

The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready for their tough wild card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s where the team is focused right now especially after their loss last week. But the GM Eric DeCosta was already thinking ahead of the free agency since he decided to give Roquan Smith a contract extension.

The Ravens will have a quick rematch with the Bengals after losing to them a few days ago. Although there is still some hope that quarterback Lamar Jackson may return from a knee injury, the 27-16 defeat wasn’t a good indication.

But the front office needs to keep everything in mind. The extension to Smith was something predictable given they gave up a second-round pick along with a fifth to get the Chicago Bears linebacker before the trade deadline.

What is Roquan Smith’s contract with the Baltimore Ravens?

Baltimore got a great player in that deal, although they were kind of forced to make a move like this eventually. Given he was about to become a free agent, the franchise didn’t have many options to avoid wasting those picks. It was a bit surprising still how much they were willing to pay him despite being an off-ball linebacker.

Smith signed a five-year contract worth 100 million dollars. The deal includes a surprising 60 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport. With that extension he is the highest paid linebacker in the NFL over Shaquille Leonard of the Colts. This was an important decision since they may be obligated to use the franchise tag on Jackson come March.