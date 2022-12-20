Earlier in the year the NFL announced the elimination of the Pro Bowl game to make it a series of events, and this Tuesday they revealed new details of it. Find out what are some of the rules to keep an eye on in Las Vegas.

The Pro Bowl game itself lost interest every year. After a tough season players didn’t want to get involved in it, and that was clearly seen in the quality of the match. It had such a low intensity that it wasn’t like a real football clash lately. That is why the NFL decided to scratch it for good.

Then they changed the name to the Pro Bowl Games. Starting on February 2nd in Las Vegas, they will be trying a new format that includes plenty of situations where players can showcase their abilities. The skill challenges were one of the most entertaining parts, so they remained in the schedule.

But the main change was the addition of Flag Football. A few weeks ago it was revealed that the NFC vs AFC was going to have legendary coaches. The AFC will be coached by Peyton Manning while the NFC is going to be led by his brother Eli. Although new details were released.

How will the 2023 Pro Bowl Games work?

Being an AFC vs NFC dispute is something that wasn’t modified, but now they will both have to score points throughout the week. It all begins on Tuesday, February 2nd and finishes on that Sunday 5th, when most of the action will happen. There will be five skill competitions that give three points each to the winner and two flag-football-games that give six each, according to Tyler Conway of the Bleacher Report.

The Conference that ends up with the win will be decided after a third Flag Football game. There will be 27 players representing each side that will play against each other in a 7-on-7 match. Some details the NFL explained were that it’s going to be played in a 50-yard field with 10-yard endzones, and each game will last 20 minutes.

Every drive will start at the own 5-yard line, with a 25-second play clock that will stop in the two minutes mark of each half. A touchdown will of course count for six points, although they added a change after scoring. It can be a one-point try from the 3-yard line or go for two from the 10. The score will be added to the previous events to determine the winner.