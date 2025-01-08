Trending topics:
Following a disappointing season, the San Francisco 49ers are actively seeking top talent to strengthen their roster ahead of the upcoming NFL campaign.

A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the bench during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.
In 2024, the San Francisco 49ers experienced a dramatic shift from competing in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs to being eliminated from playoff contention with three weeks remaining in the NFL regular season. This unexpected turn of events left fans reeling, but as always in football, a new season brings new opportunities.

One of the first major moves reportedly on the horizon for the 49ers’ offseason is a change at defensive coordinator. According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Nick Sorensen is expected to be the first casualty following the team’s disappointing campaign. With their struggles on defense contributing to a difficult season, the 49ers will need to explore fresh options to revamp their coaching staff.

CBS Sports’ John Breech has identified three standout candidates who could take over as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich, Robert Saleh, and Gus Bradley. These seasoned professionals bring diverse experience and could help San Francisco rebuild a formidable defense. Let’s take a closer look at each:

  • Robert Saleh: A familiar face for 49ers fans, Saleh served as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020 before becoming head coach of the New York Jets. His intimate knowledge of the team’s culture and defensive schemes makes him a logical choice to lead the unit once again.
  • Jeff Ulbrich: Previously considered for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator position before Sorensen’s hiring, Ulbrich currently works under Saleh with the Jets. His past candidacy and proven defensive acumen make him a strong contender if circumstances align.
  • Gus Bradley: Recently let go by the Indianapolis Colts, Bradley brings years of experience, including a stint as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. His track record as a defensive coordinator could offer the 49ers a fresh perspective and a steady hand.
Evaluating the candidates

Each of these names represents a unique opportunity for the 49ers to reinforce their coaching staff. Saleh’s familiarity with the team, Ulbrich’s rising reputation, and Bradley’s extensive experience make all three compelling options for San Francisco as they aim to rebound in 2025.

Additional departures from the 49ers

The shake-up in San Francisco’s coaching ranks did not only had Sorensen’s departure. More changes are expected as the organization seeks to regain its footing and return to championship contention, and already made a decision in other coordinator.

After a disastrous season with the 49ers, the franchise have parted ways with special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, as reported by ESPN. Schneider, a key member of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff, will not return for the 2025 NFL season. This move signals the franchise’s intention to revamp its plans and implement changes both on and off the field ahead of the upcoming campaign.

