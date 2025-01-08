Lamine Yamal hails Lionel Messi, but names another Barcelona legend as his idol

Over the years, Barcelona have been home to some of the world’s greatest soccer players. Today, Lamine Yamal represents the club’s future, and the young forward has acknowledged that the legacy of past legends has shaped his career. Along with Lionel Messi, he also looks up to another of the club’s star players from a previous era.

“Neymar has always been my idol… a star, a legend,” Yamal said in an interview with CNN, reflecting on the figures who motivated him during his early years in the game. The Brazilian forward, whose dazzling skills captivated fans worldwide, is still a source of inspiration for the rising star.

Despite his young age, Yamal vividly remembers Neymar’s early years at both Santos and Barcelona. “I was five years old when I saw Neymar at Santos… and seven years old when I saw him at the Camp Nou. It was incredible,” Yamal recalled, referring to the star’s stunning displays both for his first team and at Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ney’s career trajectory leaves a lasting impression, especially on a young player like Yamal. When Neymar made his debut for Santos in 2009, Yamal was not yet two years old. By the time Neymar made his move to Barcelona in 2013, Yamal was just six. Nonetheless, the young forward’s admiration for the Al-Hilal player has stayed with him as he continues to carve out his own career.

Reflecting on the legendary Barcelona team Neymar joined in 2013, Yamal remarked, “Yes, Messi was there, and he was incredible.” He quickly pointed out, however, that Messi and Neymar were two very different types of players. “Ney was totally different,” he explained.

Advertisement

Luis Suarez (L) of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammates Lionel Messi (C) and Neymar Santos Jr (R) after scoring his team’s second goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Sporting Gijon at Camp Nou on April 23, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.

Advertisement

Barcelona’s golden years

Although Neymar was not part of the legendary Pep Guardiola era—often considered one of the greatest teams in soccer history—he did experience Barcelona’s final years of dominance.

Advertisement

Between his arrival at the club in 2013 and his departure for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Neymar helped Barcelona secure 10 major titles. Among those was the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League, in which the ‘MSN’—the formidable attacking trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez—played a pivotal role in securing the Blaugranas’ European triumph.

Yamal’s different era

A decade after Barcelona’s last European crown, Lamine Yamal finds himself in a very different situation. The club’s financial difficulties have diminished its ability to retain elite talent, and in recent years, they have struggled to compete at the highest level internationally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar is open to an 'incredible' reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami

However, these challenges have opened up opportunities for promising young players like Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, and Pau Cubarsi. With the current team in a rebuilding phase, these emerging talents have stepped up to secure regular first-team minutes, and in the medium to long term, they could be the ones to guide Barcelona back into a new era of success.