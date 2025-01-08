NFL News: Kyle Shanahan reveals new 49ers coaching staff big change after disappointing campaign

The San Francisco 49ers‘ season was disastrous, forcing them to rebuild the team and their goals for the 2025 NFL campaign. Kyle Shanahan is making a number of changes to his coaching staff with the goal of getting the franchise back on track to reach the Super Bowl in the 2023 season.

The 49ers‘ tactical overhaul is not a surprise, but rather a logical consequence of a 6-11 season that saw the San Francisco franchise finish in last place in the NFC West. Shanahan has always been able to surround himself with people who can provide him with answers that are needed now more than ever.

In addition to injuries, tactical performance was another topical issue that hurt the 49ers’ overall league performance. The roster had a high number of significant absences that prevented the normal application of a winning ways to advance to the playoffs, something that was taken for granted before the start of the season, when San Francisco had not yet earned its label as a disappointing team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shanahan unveils new change to 49ers coaching staff

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at a press conference that Klay Kubiak will have a different role and will be the team’s offensive coordinator. Kubiak was the team’s offensive aerial specialist in 2024 and also served as assistant quarterbacks coach the previous two seasons.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan

Advertisement

49ers fired special teams coordinator

The 49ers have made the final decision to release special teams coordinator Brian Schneider. The member of Shanahan’s staff will no longer be a part of the San Francisco franchise for the 2025 NFL season, which will have new plans and begin implementing changes to its roster. Special teams was a constant source of failure for the 49ers last season.

Advertisement

see also Brock Purdy's net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers?

Another change in the role of defensive coordinator

As part of the sweeping coaching staff shakeup, the 49ers also announced that Nick Sorensen will not return as defensive coordinator next season, bringing the total to three coordinator changes for the Shanahan-led team so far.