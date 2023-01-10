The future of Aaron Rodgers is once again a big talking point in the NFL since the Packers failed to make this year’s playoffs. Tom Brady recently addressed this situation, offering a piece of advice for the 4x MVP.

A frustrating 2022 NFL season is on the books for the Packers, who have failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Now, the talking point revolves around the future of Aaron Rodgers – again.

The veteran quarterback had already been involved in a months-long offseason saga in 2021, when he looked ready to take his talents elsewhere. This time, however, the situation is a bit different, since retirement might be an option.

The four-time MVP is under contract through 2026, but Rodgers has recently suggested the end could be near. From a veteran, star quarterback to another, Tom Brady gave Rodgers a piece of advice.

Tom Brady says Aaron Rodgers shouldn’t make the same “mistake” he did

In the latest edition of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Tom Brady and guest Steve Young addressed Rodgers’ recent comments. While Young explained what Rodgers might feel, Brady recalled his own experience to help the Packers QB.

"What [Rodgers] is contemplating is a really difficult thing, and people have no idea — having been there and felt that and have to deal with it. I always tell people, 'The next day you're at the bottom of a cliff in a broken sack of bones,” Young said, via CBS Sports.

“And then you gotta stand up and start doing something different. But it's never going to be the same. It'll never be as all-encompassing, every bit of yourself poured out every week. There's nothing like it. And that's why Aaron is sitting in that spot, looking over the cliff going, 'I don't want to fall down there. I don't want to go there. I don't." And that's really [how I] viscerally feel him today."

"Steve brings out the perfect point," Brady said, before sharing his advice. "Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions. And I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future."

Brady’s retirement lasted less than two months, after realizing he still had “unfinished business” with the Buccaneers. Therefore, what he said seems to be wise. It would probably be better for Rodgers to take some time before making any drastic decision.