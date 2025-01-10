Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen live in the USA: 2024-25 Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen face off in a highly anticipated Matchday 16 showdown of the 2024-2025 Bundesliga season. USA fans can find all the essential viewing details, including broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, to catch every moment of this high-stakes encounter.

[Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This Bundesliga showdown promises to be one of the weekend’s most compelling matchups, featuring two of the league’s top teams in a high-stakes clash. Borussia Dortmund, sitting in sixth place with 25 points, are striving to climb into the Champions League spots, making a win crucial to their ambitions.

Bayer Leverkusen, the defending champions, have loftier goals as they aim to close the four-point gap on Bayern Munich at the top of the table. With 32 points, Leverkusen see this as a pivotal opportunity to challenge for the league lead, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter between two German soccer giants.

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen match be played?

Borussia Dortmund will receive Bayer Leverkusen for the 2024-25 Bundesliga Matchday 16 this Saturday, December 14. The action is set to kick off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Florian Wirtz of Leverkusen – Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024-25 Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, ESPN2.