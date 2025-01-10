Trending topics:
Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen live in the USA: 2024-25 Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund play against Bayer Leverkusen in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2024-2025 Bundesliga season. Discover here how to watch this matchup in the USA, including kickoff times and comprehensive broadcast details for both TV and streaming platforms.

Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund
© Luciano Lima/Getty ImagesSerhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund

By Leonardo Herrera

[Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This Bundesliga showdown promises to be one of the weekend’s most compelling matchups, featuring two of the league’s top teams in a high-stakes clash. Borussia Dortmund, sitting in sixth place with 25 points, are striving to climb into the Champions League spots, making a win crucial to their ambitions.

Bayer Leverkusen, the defending champions, have loftier goals as they aim to close the four-point gap on Bayern Munich at the top of the table. With 32 points, Leverkusen see this as a pivotal opportunity to challenge for the league lead, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter between two German soccer giants.

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen match be played?

Borussia Dortmund will receive Bayer Leverkusen for the 2024-25 Bundesliga Matchday 16 this Saturday, December 14. The action is set to kick off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024-25 Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, ESPN2.

