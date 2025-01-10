Juan Soto's surprising request reportedly approved by the Mets

Juan Soto, the young Dominican star who signed the most lucrative contract in MLB history, has surprised fans and analysts by requesting permission from the New York Mets to play in the Dominican Winter Baseball League (LIDOM).

This decision, which might seem risky for a player of his caliber, highlights Soto’s deep connection to his Dominican roots and his desire to maintain momentum heading into the 2025 season.

Soto’s request was reportedly well-received by the New York Mets, who have granted him permission to play 10 games with the Tigres del Licey. According to a post by veteran reporter Héctor Gómez, Soto expressed his excitement, stating:

“I asked the #Mets to give me permission to play 10 games with @TigresDelLicey in the Dominican Winter League. I don’t know the date yet when I will do it, but I hope it will be soon.”

The risks of Soto’s decision

While Soto’s desire to play in LIDOM is admirable, it also comes with certain risks. Injuries are always a concern in professional sports, and participating in an additional league increases the likelihood of unforeseen incidents. Moreover, the extra workload could impact his long-term performance as he prepares for the rigorous MLB season.

The impact on the Mets

Soto’s decision to play in LIDOM also reflects positively on the Mets. By allowing their star player to participate, the organization demonstrates its support for player development and their personal aspirations. However, the ultimate impact of this decision remains to be seen, as both parties will need to carefully manage the situation to ensure Soto’s health and readiness for the upcoming MLB season.

