Kevin O'Connell head coach of the Minnesota Vikings
© Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The NFL confirmed that the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams will be played in Arizona. There was a lot of uncertainty about the potential venue, but the news is now official.

“In the interest of public safety, Monday’s Vikings-Rams Wild Card game has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs and the NFLPA.”

The winner of this game could immediately become a contender for the Super Bowl in the NFC, alongside other challengers like the Detroit Lions. Sam Darnold facing Matthew Stafford is one of the anticipated duels in the Wild Card round.

Why was Vikings-Rams game moved?

The game between the Vikings and the Rams was relocated due to the emergency situation caused by the wildfires in California. For this reason, the NFL decided that using Arizona as an alternative was the best option.

When will Vikings and Rams play?

The Vikings and Rams will play at 8:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. An important detail is that the winner of this game will have a short week to prepare for the Divisional Round.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

