Where to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca live for free in the USA: 2025 Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid will play against Mallorca in the 2025 Spanish Super Cup semifinal. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, as the match will be broadcast across several platforms. Here’s your complete guide to make sure you don’t miss any of this thrilling clash.

The second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup is set to deliver a thrilling showdown as Real Madrid, fresh off a strong run of form, look to add another trophy to their storied history. Led by Mbappe and a star-studded lineup, Los Blancos are determined to assert their dominance.

Standing in their way, however, are underdogs Mallorca, who have displayed remarkable resilience and see this competition as a golden opportunity to secure a major title. Despite the odds, Mallorca’s grit and determination make them a formidable opponent in what promises to be a high-stakes battle.

When will the Real Madrid vs Mallorca match be played?

Real Madrid will face Mallorca in the 2025 Spanish Super Cup semifinal this Wednesday, January 8. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca in the USA

Watch this 2025 Spanish Super Cup showdown between Real Madrid and Mallorca live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange.