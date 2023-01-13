In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers. Read here to check out what happens if Jacksonville win in the Wild Card round.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the biggest surprises in the 2022 NFL Season. After a disastrous year under Urban Meyer, Doug Pederson arrived to transform the franchise around a fantastic talent such as quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

However, it wasn't easy for the Jaguars after a 3-7 record. Then, Pederson told his players that he was sure everyhting will be decided on the last game of the calendar against the Titans. Jacksonville won six of the next eight games and controlled their destiny to clinch the AFC South hosting Tennessee. They did it with a 20-16 victory in Week 18.

So, the Jaguars are back in the playoffs for the first time in five years. Read here to find out what happens if Jacksonville beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the postseason.

NFL playoffs: What happens if Jacksonville beat the Chargers in the Wild Card round?

If the Jaguars beat the Chargers at TIAA Bank Field in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Los Angeles and Justin Herbert will be officially eliminated. Then, still as the No.4 seed in the AFC, Jacksonville would advance to the Divisional round.

So, if Jacksonville indeed get a win over the Chargers, there's still a scenario in which they can host another game in the Divisional round. If Miami win at Buffalo and Baltimore upset the Bengals at Cincinnati, the Jaguars would move all the way to the No.2 spot in the AFC. In that scenario, the next rival would be the Ravens.

However, if the Bills or the Bengals win, the next game for the Jaguars would be on the road. The possible rivals in the Divisional round for Jacksonville are: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals or the Baltimore Ravens. There's no scenario in which the Jaguars can face the Miami Dolphins in the Divisional round.