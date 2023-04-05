Lamar Jackson has made it clear, he wants out of Baltimore. The former NFL MVP seeks a lucrative deal that the Ravens refused to give him so far, and he's had enough.

Surprisingly, not even his trade request pushed teams to get a deal done. Yes, we're talking about one of the league's greatest quarterbacks, but there are not many openings out there and his demands seem to be too high.

In the meantime, the Ravens need to prepare for a possible departure of Jackson. Since Anthony Brown is their only quarterback currently under contract, general manager Eric DeCosta revealed what the team is considering to do.

Eric DeCosta admits Ravens could use first round pick in a QB

“It depends on the board. It really does,” DeCosta said Wednesday when asked if they're considering using a first-round pick in a quarterback, via ProFootballTalk. “I’d have to say yes because we have quarterbacks in our top 31. So just based on that alone, simple math, I would have to say yes.

“Forget about where they might get picked,” he added. “The fact is that we think you can get a quarterback in the first round, or the third round, or the fourth round who have a chance to develop. … You saw what the Niners did last year with Brock Purdy. It’s quite possible to get a good quarterback at any point in the draft. Obviously, the GOAT [Tom Brady] — as my son would say — was a sixth-round pick. So, they’re all over the place in the draft. You have to have good scouts, you have to have conviction, and in some cases, you’ve got to get lucky, too.”

The Ravens have six selections in this year's draft, with their highest choice being a 22nd pick. That may not be enough to get one of the top QB prospects, but if Jackson is on his way out, he could be used in return for a higher pick. Only time will tell, but it looks like the Ravens will have a different guy behind center in September.