Though he announced his retirement from football, the New England Patriots have already declared their intention to bring Tom Brady back to Foxborough.

Many teams expected to make a run at Tom Brady in the upcoming offseason, since the star quarterback was about to enter the free agency. However, things changed when he confirmed his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

The most successful player in football history, Brady walks away from the gridiron with countless records and awards to his name. Though the Patriots enjoyed him for most of his career, the fact that he retired with the Buccaneers may be kind of bittersweet.

Selected by the Pats with the 199th pick in the infamous 2000 NFL Draft, Brady went on to lead a dynasty in New England. He left for Tampa Bay in 2020, finishing his career with the Bucs. Therefore, Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed he wants Brady back in Foxborough.

Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady to retire as a Patriot

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, the team owner admitted he would like to sign the seven-time Super Bowl champion to a one-day contract so that he concludes his career as a Patriot.

“I’d do it tomorrow,” Kraft said, via Mike Dussault of the team's website. “Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot. . . . We’ll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come.

"He did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community and he’s a beloved figure and he’s earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town and we’ve had some great ones.”

Brady wouldn't be a free agent until March, though it could take even longer if he agrees to a restructured deal with the Bucs to help with their salary cap situation. Even so, the prospect of Brady retiring as a Patriot would make perfect sense. After all, that's the least they deserve.