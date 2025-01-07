Canelo Álvarez, the undisputed super middleweight champion, is at a pivotal point in his career. After a series of impressive victories, the Mexican fighter faces a challenging outlook as he searches for his next opponent. His demand for a $150 million purse to face David Benavidez may be limiting his options and isolating the champion.
In an interview with FightHype, Eddie Hearn, a veteran boxing promoter, voiced concerns about Canelo’s situation. “Yes, but I don’t think that’s going to happen either. You know, he’s put his flag in the sand, hasn’t he?” Hearn remarked, referencing Canelo’s steep financial demand for a bout with Benavidez. “$150 million? I know he drinks less, but I just don’t see it.”
This stance may be deterring potential high-level opponents. Benavidez, fresh off a victory over David Morrell Jr., has solidified his position as a top contender at light heavyweight and could now be pursuing other challenges. “He’s now up at 175. I don’t see him coming back to 68. Got a great fight against Morrell, by the way. It’s a serious fight,” Hearn added.
An Uncertain Future for Canelo?
Hearn also assessed the possible options for Canelo Alvarez in the super middleweight division, painting a rather limited picture. “You know, Bivol beats Beterbiev on February 22nd, Canelo could fight Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight world championship. There’s a fight,” Hearn suggested. However, Dmitry Bivol has shown little enthusiasm for a rematch with Canelo.
Other Possible Options for Canelo
Jermall Charlo and William Scull were also named as potential opponents, but Hearn expressed doubts about these matchups. “There’s a fight, Charlo. People talk about William Scull. I mean, you know, Canelo will fight anyone, but I don’t see a lot of options for him right now,” the promoter admitted.
The situation raises a pressing question: has Canelo set the bar too high for his next fight? Finding an opponent who satisfies both his financial and sporting demands has become a significant challenge.