NFL News: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes something clear about his future as Dallas GM

The Dallas Cowboys‘ campaign is over, and owner Jerry Jones is making a list of items to rebuild the team in preparation for the 2025 NFL season. Among the many items to be reviewed, the 82-year-old executive provided new details about his relationship with America’s Team.

With Mike McCarthy‘s contract expired, it is unclear who will be the new coach od the Cowboys or if the 61-year-old head coach will be offered a new contract. Jones’ role will be critical in determining how much he will be involved in negotiations with the future coach and the rest of the players joining Dallas in the offseason.

After another loss for the Cowboys against the Washington Commanders in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season, doubts have risen in the board of the Dallas franchise and Jones had to make something clear regarding his role in the organization.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jones made it clear what his role will be at the helm of the Cowboys

When asked from The Athletic about his future as general manager of the Dallas franchise, Jones was clear. “No, just no. I won’t consider giving up my G.M. title,” declared the Cowboys owner. At his advanced age, the America’s Team executive affirmed that he will continue in his role playing a central place in the decision-making process as general manager.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas.

Advertisement

“When I bought the team, somebody asked, ‘Did you buy this for your kids?’ I said, ‘No. I bought it for me.’ And I didn’t buy an investment. I bought an occupation, and I bought something I was going to do. I bought something I was going to do for the rest of my life. That’s what I’m doing. So, no.” sentenced Jones.

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones' net worth: How much money does the owner of the Dallas Cowboys have?

How long has Jerry Jones been general manager of the Cowboys?

Jerry Jones took over as owner and general manager of the Cowboys on February 25, 1989, marking his 36th year in that pivotal role with the franchise that won its last Super Bowl in 1996. Despite the passage of time, the Dallas owner remains steadfast in his position.

Advertisement

Jones to decide Cowboys’ future head coach

As owner and general manager, Jones will play a pivotal role in determining who will be the Cowboys’ next head coach. First, this week will be crucial for McCarthy’s future. If there is no news of a contract extension after the next few days, Jones will choose a new coach from among several names that have been bandied about for weeks.