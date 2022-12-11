The Lions won in Week 14 against a big favorite and now they are closer to the playoffs than before. But the Lions have yet to win the remaining games during the regular season.

What are the Detroit Lions' odds of making the 2022 Playoffs?

The Detroit Lions began the 2022 NFL regular season with a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles 35-38 at home. While the first victory was during Week 2 against the Washington Commanders 36-27.

Between Week 3 and Week 8 the Lions lost five games, most of those games were on the road, but two losses came at home against the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks.

But things got better for the Lions in November, they won three of four games in November and so far in December the Lions are lossless.

How close are the Detroit Lions to reaching the 2022 Playoffs?

It's hard to say if the Lions will be able to win all the remaining games (4), but if they win against the Jets, Packers, Panthers and Bears the chances are higher to reach the playoffs.

Key things to happen that will benefit the Detroit Lions' playoff dreams:

- Giants and Commanders losing as many games as possible

- Seahawks losing against Panthers (already happened Week 14)

- Texans winning over Cowboys in Week 14 (failed)

- Buccaneers winning over Purdy's 49ers in Week 14 (failed)

With a record of 10-7-0 overall the Lions could steal the spot from any of the current NFC Wild Card teams (Cowboys, Seahawks and Commanders). But to be reasonable the Lions' goal is to win every remaining game and expect the Commanders and Giants to lose games.

The good news for the Lions is that only they and the Vikings are fighting for playoff spots, the Vikings are highly likely to make it to the postseason, but the Packers are basically out of contention due to tiebreakers. And the Bears were officially eliminated.