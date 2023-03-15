With Aaron Rodgers reportedly ready to take his talents to the Big Apple, we speculate what number he might choose to wear with the New York Jets.

Well, what everybody around the National Football League predicted would happen it's finally official — sort of. Aaron Rodgers has let it be known that he 'intends' to play for the New York Jets, stating that it's all up to the teams to agree to terms on a trade.

It's safe to say it's been a while since the Jets had a player of his caliber on their roster. But that doesn't mean the team is short on legendary players that once wore Gotham green at some point in their careers.

For starters, there's the whole situation with Joe Namath. The Jets have already retired his no. 12 jersey, meaning Rodgers will likely have to pick up a new jersey number... Or will he? Let's break down all the options right now.

Aaron Rodgers' College Jersey Number: What Number Could Aaron Rodgers Wear With The New York Jets?

Rodgers wore no. 8 in college during his days with the California Golden Bears, so he could choose to do that again. However, he'd have to negotiate with new teammate Elijah Moore, who currently wears that number.

Of course, there's also the chance that the Jets decide to unretire Namath's number. As a matter of fact, he actually gave him his blessing as soon as the news broke that the Jets were looking forward to trading for him.

So, now that the man himself has spoken — and considering Aaron Rodgers' history of being a bit of a narcissist — all signs point toward him wearing his signature no. 12 jersey going forward.

All Retired Numbers In Jets History:

As we previously mentioned, the Jets have had several marquee names throughout their history. Here are all retired Jets jersey numbers:

- 12: Joe Namath

- 13: Don Maynard

- 28: Curtis Martin

- 73: Joe Glecko

- 90: Dennis Byrd