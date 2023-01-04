As the 2022 NFL regular season comes to an end, the New Orleans Saints must take a decision regarding Sean Payton, but will the head coach return for the 2023 campaign?

The time has come for Sean Payton to take a decision about his 2023. The head coach still has a contract with the New Orleans Saints, but it is uncertain if he will be ready to return to the NFL for the next season.

Sean Payton is definitely an elite head coach. He had an amazing run with the New Orleans Saints, but for the 2022 season he decided to take a rest and not be part of the team.

He had an arrangement with the NFC South team to leave them and work as football analyst for the 2022 season. But now, with the 2023 campaign on the horizon, everyone is wondering if he'll return to the NFL.

Sean Payton's return: Will he coach in 2023?

Before the beginning of the 2022 season, Sean Payton informed the New Orleans Saints he would be stepping out from the head coach job as he was tired from it and he thought he was not giving his best to the team.

With the Saints almost eliminated from the 2022 campaign, there are doubts regarding Sean Payton's return. But there's an interesting plot twist that could benefit both the team and the head coach.

According to reports, Sean Payton could be used as trade card for the Saints. The team would want a 1st-round pick for the head coach, but not all the teams are willing to give a possible future star in exchange for a coach.

It would be the most smart play by the Saints. They didn't have the worst campaign with Dennis Allen as head coach and they could work with him and a new 1st-round pick to improve for the next season.

It all depends on Sean Payton's desire to return to football.