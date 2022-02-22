In a much anticipated appearance in the 'Pat McAfee Show', Aaron Rodgers let everyone know he has not made a decision about his future with the Green Bay Packers yet and explained why he made his gratitude post.

The NFL community was eagerly waiting for what many expected to be an important announcement from Aaron Rodgers. A lot has been said about the Green Bay Packers quarterback lately, especially after a lengthy Instagram post that looked like a farewell message.

Following a fantastic 2021 season in which he won his fourth MVP award after throwing for 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions, the future of the veteran star became an intriguing topic around the league.

Rodgers, who recently took to Instagram to share a 'gratitude' post in which he mentioned Shailene Woodley and many of his Packers teammates, returned to the 'Pat McAfee Show' to explain that the post had nothing to do with a decision about his future.

Aaron Rodgers says he hasn't made a decision about his future, explains reason behind 'gratitude' post

Aaron Rodgers made clear early in the show that "there will be no decision" about his future today. The 38-year-old said his Instagram post was not a farewell message as many people believed. For him, it was simply a gratitude message and not some 'cryptic' post like others suggested.

“I don’t think about that before I post something like that,” Rodgers said. “I think unless you’ve gone through certain experiences and had frustration and been near the bottom and then get near the top and understand the beauty in life, then you might say things about that, it’s a ‘cryptic message.’ I mean, there’s nothing cryptic about gratitude.”

Rodgers explains he felt grateful after the panchakarma, 12-day cleanse

Rodgers said he just came out from a 12-day cleanse called panchakarma. "I just came out of a 12-day cleanse where you’re in a specific diet and you’re going through these treatments every day. You don’t really do anything else, you got to kind of turn everything else off, you’re not working out, you're not straining or anything, it’s kind of re-centering... So when I come out my first though is this intense gratitude for the people in my life.

“I was going through some old pictures from the last year and felt an intense amount of gratitude for the life that I have, and for the lessons that I’ve learned and for the growth that’s happened over the last year and the people who’ve been a part of that journey,” Rodgers added.

His future is once again raising a lot of speculation in the league, so it was not a surprise to see the impact his latest post made. However, we'll have to keep on waiting to see what Rodgers decides to do next.